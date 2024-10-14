Business Standard
Agents of Indian govt involved in criminal activities in Canada: Police

The Indian govt has been collecting info through officials in country and this information is then used by the Indian government to target members of the south Asian community, RCMP said

Canada flag, Canada

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters OTTAWA
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

The Canadian police said on Monday that it has significant amount of information on criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Indian government.
 
The investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada are leveraging their official position to engage in "clandestine activities", the police force Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)said.
 

The Indian government has been collecting information through its officials in the country and this information is then used by the Indian government to target members of the south Asian community, RCMP said.
 

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

