Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Chinese premier arrives in Pak for SCO meet to bolster CPEC cooperation

Chinese premier arrives in Pak for SCO meet to bolster CPEC cooperation

This is the first visit by any Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years and comes on the back of recent attacks on Chinese nationals working on infrastructure projects in Pakistan

China’s new premier Li Qiang

China’s premier Li Qiang (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese prime minister Li Qiang on Monday arrived for a four-day visit during which he will attend the SCO summit and hold bilateral meetings with Pakistan leaders on several issues, including the strategic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

This is the first visit by any Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years and comes on the back of recent attacks on Chinese nationals working on infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received Li along with cabinet ministers at the Nur Khan airbase at Rawalpindi near here.

Li and other foreign leaders will attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday to attend SCO meeting

IMF reports on Pakistan

Pakistan central bank announces $30 billion foreign debt repayments in FY25

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Security measures tighten as Pakistan set to host SCO meet from Tuesday

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan secures $10 mn in climate financing for nature based solutions

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Over 100 persons killed in name of honour in Sindh from Jan to Jun in Pak

Topics : Pakistan China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon