Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Biased organisation with political agenda': India rejects USCIRF report

'Biased organisation with political agenda': India rejects USCIRF report

In its report, the USCIRF that monitors universal right to freedom of religion criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

MEA said the USCIRF should utilise its time more productively on addressing human rights issues in the United States. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday trashed a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and described it as a "biased" organisation with a "political agenda".

In its report, the USCIRF that monitors universal right to freedom of religion criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It also recommended to the US state department to declare India a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) in the context of religious freedom.

In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the USCIRF should utilise its time more productively on addressing human rights issues in the United States.

 

"Our views on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) are well known. It is a biased organisation with a political agenda," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It continues to misrepresent facts and peddles a motivated narrative about India. We reject this malicious report, which only serves to discredit USCIRF further," he said.

More From This Section

Jens Pltner

German NSA Pltner holds talks with counterpart Doval, EAM Jaishankar

Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon, signalling wider ground ops

Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon, signalling wider ground ops

Migrants,Death

Mexican soldiers open fire on migrant truck with Indians aboard, 6 killed

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Biden says Israel has right to hit Iran back, but sets one big condition

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces bust Naxalite camp in Chhattisgarh; recover explosives

He was responding to media queries on the 'country update' on India in the report.

"We would urge USCIRF to desist from such agenda driven efforts. The USCIRF would also be well advised to utilise its time more productively on addressing human rights issues in the United States," the spokesperson said.

The USCIRF report also mentioned clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur and said months of ongoing violence resulted in the destruction of thousands of homes.

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan US federal government agency. It makes policy recommendations to the US President, Secretary of State, and Congress and tracks the implementation of these recommendations.

"This report highlights how, throughout 2024, individuals have been killed, beaten, and lynched by vigilante groups, religious leaders have been arbitrarily arrested, and homes and places of worship have been demolished," the USCIRF said.

"These events constitute particularly severe violations of religious freedom," it said.

Beginning with the previous Manmohan Singh-led government, India has consistently denied visas to USCIRF members to visit the country, citing "interference" in its internal affairs, it added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Silhouette of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi seen during the partial solar eclipse, at Marina Beach, in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Top 100 quotes by the Father of the Nation

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary: Top 50 quotes and messages

Modi, Narendra Modi, Andrew Holness, Andrew

PM Modi holds talks with Jamaican counterpart Holness, inks four pacts

IAEA

IAEA interested in mobile irradiators developed by India: DAE official

US Visa

US mission opens additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers

Topics : India religious freedom Human Rights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon