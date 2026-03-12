Armed forces plan to set up new drone, data, geospatial, info war units

The Indian armed forces plan to create four new specialised tri-services organisations — a Defence Geo-Spatial Agency, a Data Force, a Drone Force and a Cognitive Warfare Action Force — as part of efforts to build capabilities in response to emerging threats, according to a 2047 vision document aimed at creating a future-ready military that was unveiled by the government on Tuesday.

“The geo-spatial agency will deal with intelligence, battlefield planning and positioning, navigation and timing capabilities. Analysis using artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, and the provision of decision-support aids will come under the data force. The drone force will comprise platforms and systems such as the planned unmanned combat aerial vehicles, surveillance drones, swarm drones and loitering munitions, while the cognitive warfare agency will be in charge of information warfare, countering disinformation and psychological operations, which came to the forefront during Operation Sindoor,” a defence source said on condition of anonymity.

The plans come just months after the May 7 to May 10 conflict with Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor by New Delhi, which saw extensive information warfare, disinformation campaigns and the first instance of large-scale drone warfare in the subcontinent.

The ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military’, created by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, was described in an official release as a blueprint meant to transform the armed forces into a “modern, integrated and technologically advanced military capable of supporting India’s aspiration to become Viksit Bharat by 2047”.

The vision document outlines the strategic reforms, capability enhancements and organisational changes required to effectively address the evolving geostrategic, technological and security environment. It envisages the transformation of the military into an integrated, multi-domain and agile force capable of deterring adversaries, responding across the full spectrum of conflict and protecting the country’s expanding strategic interests amid rapidly changing global and regional dynamics.