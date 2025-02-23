Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army, Assam Rifles recover arms, ammunition in joint operation in Manipur

Army, Assam Rifles recover arms, ammunition in joint operation in Manipur

Similarly, intelligence-based operations launched in the general area of Moirang on February 22 by the Indian Army

Security forces,army,soilder

The apprehensions and recoveries in operations were being conducted in the hill and valley areas . (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition and war-like stores were seized while two cadres were apprehended during a joint operation of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

"Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts on Saturday. It apprehended two cadres from hill and valley-based groups and recovered eight weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition and war-like stores," an official statement read.

Another intelligence-based operation carried out in the general area of Maojang village, H Munnon, Tengnoupal district on February 21 by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of five IEDs. The IEDs were destroyed in situ after due clearances and precautions.

 

On February 22, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in the general area of Phunlo Maring in the Imphal East district of Manipur and recovered one Bolt Action Rifle, five 9mm Pistols, one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), one Machine Gun (country made), grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

Similarly, intelligence-based operations launched in the general area of Moirang on February 22 by the Indian Army and Manipur Police resulted in the apprehension of a cadre, who, on initial questioning, confirmed his allegiance to KCP.

Also Read

japan India

India, Japan to hold joint military exercise from February 24 to March 9

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Army plans to boost air defence capabilities with new guns, potent radars

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Concerned over Pak Army, ISI presence in Bangladesh: Army chief Dwivedi

Lal Chowk, Kashmir, Srinagar

J&K locals stand in support of Indian Army after Pak open fire along LoC

Fire, Prayagraj Fire, MahaKumbh Fire

Massive fire in Arunachal's Kameng, Army steps in to bring it under control

According to the statement, Assam Rifles achieved major success in operations when they apprehended a key operative of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), a non-SoO group. The operation was launched after credible intelligence, including technical inputs, was received.

Assam Rifles team on receipt of intelligence, mobilised their teams, tracked the individual, surrounded him and took him into custody. On initial questioning, his involvement in illegal activities was confirmed. The apprehended persons and the recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

"The apprehensions and recoveries in operations being conducted in the hill and valley areas highlight the efforts of security forces to return peace and normalcy to Manipur as soon as possible," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian navy to conduct fourth edition of coastal defence exercise ‘sea vigil-24'

Synergy among countries needed for mariners' safety: Coast Guard official

Covid vaccine, Covid booster

India's vaccine aid during Covid saved many lives, says Guyana minister

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

PM's US visit went very well, Trump-Modi had good chemistry: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Govt looking into it, facts will come out: Jaishankar on USAID funding row

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak govt unveils 1 bn PKR master plan for renovation of temples, gurdwaras

Topics : Indian Army Manipur Military weapon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11RRB Group D Registration 2025Ind vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon