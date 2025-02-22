Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt looking into it, facts will come out: Jaishankar on USAID funding row

He also said USAID was allowed in India "in good faith, to do good faith activities", and suggestions are being made out of America that "there are activities which are in bad faith"

Jaishankar during the discussion also asserted that "our idea of security actually has to expand in a tech world". | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Amid a row over USAID funding for certain activities in the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the information put out by Trump administration people is "concerning" and that the government is looking into it.

During an interaction at an event here late evening, he also said USAID was allowed in India "in good faith, to do good faith activities", and suggestions are being made out of America that "there are activities which are in bad faith".  ALSO READ: 'Deeply concerning': MEA reacts to Trump's claim on $21 mn USAID funding

"So, it surely warrants a look. And, if there is something to it, I think the country should know who are the people involved in the bad faith activities," the external affairs minister said.

 

Jaishankar during the discussion also asserted that "our idea of security actually has to expand in a tech world". 

Besides, armed forces, civilian police ensuring law enforcement, security is also about "how your thought processes are influenced, how narratives are set, how facts are presented to you, how your mind moulded without you even knowing it," he said.

"And, a lot of that is done through activities of NGOs, of tech, of rankings, you are made to believe your democracy isn't working, it's a very dangerous and Machiavellian...," the external affairs minister said, without naming any entity.

"Your security can be threatened without leaving your house, because the thought processes, the influences, the narratives, your morale, your sense of what is right and wrong is all influenced by your phone, what you read everyday, the pictures you see," he said.

The interaction was moderated by Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister during the DU Literature Festival, hosted at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

Sanyal asked him about the USAID issue that has been lately hogging headlines.

"I think, some information has been put out there by Trump administration people, and obviously that is concerning. It would suggest that there are activities which has a certain objective out here to push a narrative or a view point.

"As a government, we are looking into it, because such organisations, have an obligation to report. And, my sense is, the facts will come out," Jaishankar said.

"I read, so and so dealt with USAID...look it's not a question of, did you deal with USAID or not, USAID was allowed...it has been here historically. But, USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities.

"Now, suggestions are being made out of America, that there are activities which are in bad faith. So, it surely warrants a look, and if there is something to it, I think the country should know who are the people involved in the bad faith activities," he said.

Addressing an event in Miami on Thursday, US President Donald Trump questioned the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India and wondered whether it was trying to get someone else elected.

India on Friday said the revelations about USAID funding for certain activities in the country are "deeply troubling" and have led to concerns about foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query during his weekly briefing, had said "relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

