Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Concerned over Pak Army, ISI presence in Bangladesh: Army chief Dwivedi

Concerned over Pak Army, ISI presence in Bangladesh: Army chief Dwivedi

Recently, the Pakistan army and ISI officials visited very sensitive areas near the Indian border, near the chicken's neck in Bangladesh

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Dwivedi said that Pakistan's agenda is not limited to Kashmir only, and they are only fueling the anti-India stance. | File Photo: PTI

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated that he was concerned about the presence of Pakistan Army and ISI officials in Bangladesh areas close to India's chicken's neck area

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, General Dwivedi said that they must make sure that those anti-India elements are not able to use that soil to send terrorists to India.  ALSO READ: India has been victim of terror acts perpetrated by Pakistan: UN envoy

Recently, the Pakistan army and ISI officials visited very sensitive areas near the Indian border, near the chicken's neck in Bangladesh. When asked if he was concerned about this, the COAS replied in the affirmative.

 

"I had used the word epicentre of terrorism for a particular country (Pakistan). Now those countrymen, if they go to any other place and they happen to be our neighbor, as far as I am concerned, I should be concerned about it. That they should not be able to use that soil to send terrorists to India. That is as far as that is concerned," General Dwivedi said.

General Dwivedi said that relations with the administration can be defined only if there is an elected government.

Also Read

India Pakistan

India has been victim of terror acts perpetrated by Pakistan: UN envoy

Lal Chowk, Kashmir, Srinagar

J&K locals stand in support of Indian Army after Pak open fire along LoC

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam govt to move court against Gogoi's wife's 'links' with Pak: CM Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

Himanta questions Gaurav Gogoi, wife's ties with Pakistani advisor

F-35 Fighter jets

F-35 for India? Pakistan fumes as Trump announces fighter jet deal

"As far as the second setup is concerned that how is the administration, my stance is that when we have elected government, then we can say how should be our relationship," he told ANI.

Dwivedi said that the military relationship, however, is very strong with Bangladesh.

"But so the military relationship is concerned is very strong. And we are able to exchange notes whenever we want. And that's what we have been doing," he said.

When General Dwivedi was asked if Pakistan has yet understood that Kashmir is part of Indian territory, Dwivedi humorously gave the example of the movie Guide, in which a madman says, 'I won't eat until it rains'.

"See, they are stuck in their own words. There is a movie of Dev Anand Ji, I think Narayan Ji has written this book. Do you remember when Devanand Ji became a sadhu in the last? A madman went and announced that he will not have food until it rained. Now Pakistan Army once said that we have to do this. Now they don't have a way out of it. So they will continue to go for it, look, Kashmir, this is point number one. The second thing is, if you read the book Revenge of Geography, written by Robert Kaplan, both sides of the Indus, can they be one? That's a big question you have to see," he said.

Dwivedi further said that Pakistan's agenda is not limited to Kashmir only, and they are only fueling the anti-India stance.

"So, as far as they are concerned, the idea of India is their major criticality. It's not limited to Kashmir only. So to keep Pakistan together, you have to have one common agenda which can keep you together. Is the language the same? Are the people the same? What is the same? Only anti-India stance. So therefore, Kashmir, they will keep hyping up at every point of time," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump

'Nobody can argue with me': Trump on reciprocal tariff talks with PM Modi

critical minerals

India, Argentina sign agreement to explore lithium, other critical minerals

taliban

Govt to allow ambassador-level Taliban post to counter China: Report

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA arrests 3 men for leaking sensitive defence information to Pakistan

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India calls out 'status quoists' opposing expansion of UNSC permanent seats

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan army Bangladesh Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEOnePlus Watch 3Who will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon