India, Japan to hold joint military exercise from February 24 to March 9

India, Japan to hold joint military exercise from February 24 to March 9

The Indian Army contingent departed on Saturday for the sixth edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise 'Dharma Guardian'

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in the East Fuji Manoeuvre Training area of Japan from February 24 to March 9 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

India and Japan are set to take part in a joint military exercise starting February 24, aiming to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Japan towards regional security, peace and stability while advancing their common vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Indian Army contingent departed on Saturday for the sixth edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise 'Dharma Guardian'.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in the East Fuji Manoeuvre Training area of Japan from February 24 to March 9.

 

"The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate," it said.

Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Japan. Its last edition was conducted in Rajasthan in February-March 2024.

The Indian contingent comprising 120 personnel will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Madras Regiment along with troops from other arms and services, it said.

The Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by the 34th Infantry Regiment.

The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills, the ministry said.

"Aspects to be rehearsed will include tactical drills, joint exercises and disaster response strategies, designed to enhance operational capabilities, refine combat skills and strengthen interoperability for effective joint operations," it said.

Building on the momentum of Chief of the Army Staff's successful visit to Japan in October 2024, Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan, the statement said.

"Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' reinforces the India-Japan relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military-to-military ties and promoting cultural understanding," it said.

A testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust and cultural linkages between India and Japan, the exercise sets the stage for meaningful professional engagement, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation, it added.

Japan Indian Army Defence plan Ministry of Defence

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

