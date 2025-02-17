Business Standard

Army fully capable of dealing with any situation along borders: J&K LG

Army fully capable of dealing with any situation along borders: J&K LG

LG Sinha asserted that there will be no pause in anti-terror operations as clear directions have been given to security agencies to wipe out the menace and ensure peace and tranquillity in the region

Manoj Sinha was responding to a question on the recent incidents on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region (Photo: PTi)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Amid several incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack along the LoC recently, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Indian Army is fully capable of dealing with any type of situation on the borders and is giving a befitting response to enemy forces.

He also asserted that there will be no pause in anti-terror operations as clear directions have been given to security agencies to wipe out the menace and ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.

Indian Army is fully capable and giving a befitting response on the border, Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event here.

 

He was responding to a question on the recent incidents on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region where two army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in Akhnoor sector of Jammu region on February 11.

Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of cross-border firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while one more army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion last week.

Indian Army's retaliatory action also resulted in heavy casualties on the Pakistani side.

Ceasefire violation along the borders in J-K is rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

The Lt Governor said police and other security agencies are working in a close synergy and they have been given clear directions to wipe out terrorism and end this ecosystem.

There will be no pause in anti-terrorism operations as the top priority is to maintain peace and tranquillity in J-K, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manoj Sinha Jammu and Kashmir India-Pakistan conflict line of control Terrorsim

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

