Business Standard
Home / India News / Must understand history to make better decisions for future: J&K LG Sinha

Must understand history to make better decisions for future: J&K LG Sinha

To chart a better future, one must return to their roots for a clear vision and well-defined goals, LG Manoj Sinha added

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

LG, who unveiled the silver jubilee issue of Raghvendra Panchang, congratulated Chander Mouli Raina, the editorial team of the Panchang |(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday highlighted the importance of understanding history to develop thinking and decision-making capabilities for building a better future and stressed the need to reconnect with the roots to gain clarity in vision and set meaningful goals for the future.

The LG, who unveiled the silver jubilee issue of Raghvendra Panchang, congratulated Chander Mouli Raina, the editorial team of the Panchang, and all members of the Raghvendra Jyotish Sansthan Trust on the occasion.

He commended the trust's efforts in raising awareness about traditions and preserving the legacy of the Panchang, which reflects the composite culture and rich heritage of the country.

 

I believe our research on astrology and ancient scriptures should positively impact the lives of people from all walks of life. We must promote global good and focus on spreading the importance of a spiritually rich life and value-based living among our citizens, the lieutenant governor said.

He reiterated the importance of understanding history to develop critical thinking and decision-making capabilities. To chart a better future, one must return to their roots for a clear vision and well-defined goals, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hospitals, hospitals in India

8 deaths from unknown illness in J&K's Rajouri, Centre sets up experts team

airtel bharti airtel

Airtel become first private telco to connect Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K now part of India like any other state, region: LG Manoj Sinha

Reasi-Katra rail link

Udhampur-Baramulla Rail link ready, operations likely to start by January

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J-K emerging as hub of national, international sporting events: LG Sinha

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha Written in History

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon