Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Plane carrying 3rd batch of Indian deportees from US lands in Amritsar

Plane carrying 3rd batch of Indian deportees from US lands in Amritsar

The third batch arrived just after a day the second batch landed in Amritsar

deport

Representative Image: The aircraft carrying the third batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed at the Amritsar Airport.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The aircraft carrying the third batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed at the Amritsar Airport on Sunday.

The third batch arrived just after a day the second batch landed in Amritsar.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Sashi Tharoor expressed dissatisfaction with the Americans choosing military aircraft for sending them back.

"I am not happy about the Americans choosing to send a military aircraft," Tharoor told ANI."I have not seen any report on whether these returnees were also handcuffed and shackled. If they were, we should definitely protest," he added.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the deportees would be treated properly and that all arrangements had been made. The Chief Minister said the deportees would stay in Amritsar for a few hours before being taken to their respective states.

 

Also Read

Premiumus border immigrant asylum indians

Punjabi speakers lead Indian asylum claims at the US border: Study

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Highlights: Congress demands resignation of Ashwini Vaishnaw over deadly stampede at NDLS

Ukraine flag

In Ukraine, potential arms-for-minerals deal inspires hope, scepticism

Marco Rubio

Rubio begins Mideast trip as Arab leaders reel from Trump's Gaza plan

US flag, US, united states

US offered Ukraine deal to access minerals but offered little in return

"Our kids are the ones which are coming here anyway, so from here no one can go hungry, we will make arrangements. We have also made staying arrangements for them. They will stay here for a few hours and then go to their respective states as the flights have been booked by the Ministry of External Affairs already," Mann said in a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday.

This is the third such flight of deportees which has landed in Amritsar Airport after US President Donald Trump's inauguration. On February 5, the first batch of to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar.

Earlier on Thursday (local time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is willing to take back its nationals if they live illegally in the United States and laid emphasis on the need to finish the "ecosystem" of human trafficking. PM Modi also expressed confidence that Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem."Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India - if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back," PM Modi said, answering a query at the joint press conference with President Trump after their bilateral talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumTORBJORN SJOGREN, Vice-President and General Manager of Government Services at Boeing Global Services

Our 'Make in India' journey is far from complete: Boeing on expansion plans

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

No FIR against Gaurav Gogoi, Assam cabinet to file case against Pakistani

S Jaishankar, Gideon S'aar, Israeli FM

EAM Jaishankar, Omani FM discuss trade, investment, energy security

Elon Musk with Donald Trump in the Oval Office

DOGE cancels $21 mn intended for 'voter turnout in India', BJP reacts

deport

'We were handcuffed', claims deportee who arrived in 2nd batch from US

Topics : United States Deportations US Deportation Law Amritsar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsWPL 2025, GG vs UPW LIVE SCOREIPL 2025 Schedule live announcementFIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP live scoreLatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon