Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army, Police, CRPF launch joint search operation in J-K's Bandipora; 2 held

Army, Police, CRPF launch joint search operation in J-K's Bandipora; 2 held

One Pistol, one Pistol Magazine, two Hand Grenades, one AK Magazine, and other ammunition were recovered by the security forces in the joint operation

Security, Manipur Security

The operations resulted in the recovery of 25 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two suspects were apprehended in a joint operation of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF at Gandbal-Hajin Road, Bandipora, based on specific intelligence input.

One Pistol, one Pistol Magazine, two Hand Grenades, one AK Magazine, and other ammunition were recovered by the security forces in the joint operation that was held on Wednesday.

Further investigation by the Police is in progress.

Recently, Indian Army and Assam Rifles soldiers under the Spear Corps launched a large number of operations in the hill and valley districts of Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Ukhrul, Imphal East and Imphal West of Manipur in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP.

 

The operations resulted in the recovery of 25 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores. Security forces also destroyed bunkers in the Kangpokpi district, the official statement read. In general area Bidyanagar and New Alipur villages in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and CRPF recovered three pump action Shotguns, one double barrel rifle, ammunition and war like stores.

Also Read

army, mercenary, weapon, guns

Indian Army to deploy Sherp ATVs for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

CDS Chauhan highlights need for developing holistic counter-UAS system

arms guns army weapons

Ukraine replaces India as world's largest arms importer, shows Sipri data

japan India

India-Japan joint military exercise Dharma Guardian concludes successfully

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Army, IAF, and Navy chiefs push for 'Aatmanirbharta' to win future wars

Whereas, in Senam of Tengnoupal district, 11 weapons consisting of two INSAS rifles, two Carbines, two Pistols, one Rifle, four improvised mortars, 13 IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered. In the general area, Hangul in Kakching district, recovered five weapons comprising one Carbine, one 0.22 Rifle, one Single Barrel, one modified 0.303 Rifle, one Sigle Barrel Bolt Rifle.

In general area Moirang Kampu, Imphal East district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched joint operations and recovered one Pistol, ammunition and war-like stores. Four weapons were recovered by the Indian Army, BSF and Manipur Police in the general area of Thawai Kuki/Litan in Ukhrul district.

The weapons include two 81mm mortars, one 51mm mortar, one improvised mortar, ammunition and war-like stores. The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

'Sheikh Hasina to return as Bangladesh PM', hints US Awami League leader

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval vessels near territory

Jaffar Express, Pakistan train hijack

Pakistan forces end Jaffar Express standoff; 21 hostages, 4 troops killed

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius agree to facilitate trade settlements in local currencies

Balochistan

21 passengers, 4 soldiers, 33 militants killed as Pak army ends hijack op

Topics : Indian Army Army Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon