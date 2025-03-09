Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Army, IAF, and Navy chiefs push for 'Aatmanirbharta' to win future wars

Army, IAF, and Navy chiefs push for 'Aatmanirbharta' to win future wars

Speaking in separate sessions at a conclave in the capital, the chiefs of the three services outlined the challenges of future conflicts, likely to be prolonged, and how the nation can address them

Photo: Shutterstock

Bhaswar Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

The chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and Indian Navy on Saturday underscored the importance of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence, citing lessons from the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Speaking in separate sessions at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi, they highlighted the need to enhance self-reliance in defence capabilities to mitigate risks arising from dependence on foreign military equipment and supply chain disruptions.
 
This comes amid the government's ongoing push for defence indigenisation. Since 2020-21, a substantial portion of the armed forces' capital acquisition budget has been dedicated to domestic procurement. For 2025-26, Rs 1.115 trillion (75 per cent) of the Rs 1.49 trillion capital acquisition budget has been earmarked for domestic purchases.
 
 
General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, pointed out that regardless of the resources a military possesses, they are never truly adequate in times of war. "Even after a war, a nation must retain 25-30 per cent of its war resources to counter any future threats," he said, emphasising that no country is fully prepared for such a scenario. This, he added, highlights the significance of self-reliance and the necessity of a strong domestic production capacity.
 
"When you have the production capacity, the lines of manufacturing and production are there with you," said General Dwivedi. He added that this would not only facilitate defence exports but also ensure that, if the country goes to war tomorrow, the additional capacity allocated for exports can be utilised by the Indian armed forces.
 
"India is constantly in a state of 'not war, not peace', and this will persist given the two-and-a-half-front threat we face," said General Dwivedi. Emphasising the need for India to recognise the "high degree of collusion" between Pakistan and China, he stated, "The two-front war threat is a reality."

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, stressed the need for India’s defence ecosystem to advance to a stage where it leads in technological innovation, with other nations following its developments. He also noted that a key lesson from ongoing international conflicts is the necessity for countries to be prepared for prolonged, drawn-out wars.
 
"So, along with our capabilities, we need to build our capacity, a capacity to last a long-drawn war," the IAF chief said, adding that the earlier assumption that wars would be "short and swift" has changed. He emphasised that not only must the IAF build up its arsenal in the present, but that it also needs "backup from the industry so that if a war breaks out and continues, we can keep replenishing our losses".
 
Observing that "we are chasing technology", Air Chief Marshal Singh stated, "We need to reach a stage where new technology comes out of India and others are chasing it." Underscoring the importance of a resilient research and development (R&D) culture, he said that the process needs to be accelerated. "Our processes are a little slow. We need to be ready for failures in R&D. If you are not prepared for failure, you will never succeed in time."
 
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, also asserted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has dispelled the notion that future conflicts will be short and swift, adding that this was due to advancements in technology. Addressing the challenges of sustaining a prolonged conflict, he pointed out that disruptions in supply chains and shifting geopolitical alliances necessitate self-reliance.
 
"In times of war, supply chains face disruptions, and alliances may waver. Even trusted partners prioritise their own needs during crises. If a nation remains dependent on external sources for weapons and other resources, it risks vulnerability. This is where Aatmanirbharta becomes crucial," he stated.
 
Admiral Tripathi further emphasised that merely achieving self-reliance is insufficient and that the pace at which a nation becomes self-sufficient is equally critical.
 
"It's not just about being Aatmanirbhar, but also about how quickly we achieve it. We must accelerate the pace of technology induction, bolster our naval capabilities, and enhance battlefield readiness," he said.

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

