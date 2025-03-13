Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval vessels near territory

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval vessels near territory

According to the MND, 11 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone

China Taiwan

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not dismissed the possibility of using military force to assert control over it.

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported 20 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship until 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

According to the MND, 11 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, MND wrote, "20 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

Earlier on Wednesday, the MND detected 11 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent expressed confidence that China would not take any action against Taiwan during President Donald Trump's tenure, as reported by Taipei Times on Monday.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not dismissed the possibility of using military force to assert control over it.

Last Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared that "China will achieve reunification with Taiwan, and this is inevitable."

Taipei Times reported that during an interview, Bessent was asked if he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would take action on Taiwan. He responded, "I follow President Trump's lead, and he is confident that President Xi will not make that move during his presidency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

