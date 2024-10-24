Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army porter killed, 3 soldiers among 5 injured in Gulmarg terror attack

Army porter killed, 3 soldiers among 5 injured in Gulmarg terror attack

Terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A porter was killed and five others, including three soldiers, were injured on Thursday when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg area, officials said.

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

The officials said a porter was killed in the attack, while four soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Security forces, police

CCTV grab shows terrorist at Gagangir attack site in J-K, probe underway

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Possibly two foreign terrorists involved in Ganderbal attack: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking oganised by National Commission for Women, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srin

Gagangir terror attack: LG directs immediate financial help for victims

Security forces,army,soilder

Ganderbal attack: Must work towards improving J-K situation, says deputy CM

Congress, Congress flag

Act of violence won't deter India in building projects in J-K: Cong

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Terror attack Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon