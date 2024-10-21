Business Standard
Home / Politics / Act of violence won't deter India in building projects in J-K: Cong

Act of violence won't deter India in building projects in J-K: Cong

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway

Congress, Congress flag

Congress flag (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal and said this "inhumane and despicable act" of targeted violence will not deter India in building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.
 

 

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal where several construction workers and a doctor have been killed."
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



"This inhumane and despicable act of targeted violence shall not deter India in building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir. As a nation, we are together in our fight against terrorism," Kharge said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the deaths in the terror attack and said killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the people are crimes against humanity.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the killing of civilians in a cowardly terrorist attack in Ganderbal is highly condemnable.

"Acts like killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the general public are crimes against humanity. The whole country is united against this," the Congress general secretary said.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

LIVE news: Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy

Congress, Congress flag

Cong announces candidates for Assam, Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Premiumpolitics

Critics frown at freebies by Mahayuti but states' finances remain robust

BJP Flag, BJP

Highlights: BJP releases first list for Maharashtra polls; fields Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Wayanad just second seat for Gandhi family, alleges NDA candidate

Topics : Congress Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon