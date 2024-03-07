Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian Navy's first MH-60R sub-hunter squadron soars: All you need to know

The MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter will greatly bolster the Indian Navy's surface and sub-surface capabilities amid China's increasingly aggressive forays into the Indian Ocean Region

MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter

Indian Navy's newly inducted MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter. Image credit: SpokespersonNavy

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:41 AM IST
The Indian Navy commissioned the first squadron of the newly inducted MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter on March 6 at INS Garuda, Kochi. The Seahawk is a maritime variant of the better known Blackhawk helicopter. According to the navy, its commissioning marks "a pivotal moment in India's defence modernisation journey". The Seahawk squadron has been commissioned in the Indian Navy as Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 334. The Navy made the announcement on social media platform X, accompanied by a video introducing the squadron and the machines it will operate. 

 

These platforms are part of a $2.6 billion Foreign Military Sales deal for 24 Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare helicopters. The acquisition deal was announced by India and the United States in February 2020, with delivery of the entire fleet expected to be completed by 2025. These helicopters are manufactured by Sikorsky, a subsidiary of aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. 

What does the MH-60R do? 


Lockheed Martin describes the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, or the 'Romeo', as an anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare platform. For the uninitiated, this means it can take out both enemy submarines and surface ships. It can operate from both shore-based facilities and ships. The MH-60R's advanced digital sensors include a multi-mode radar, electronic support measures system, electro-optical or infrared camera, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar, and sonobuoys. Lockheed Martin claims that the Romeo's fully-integrated mission system processes the data collected by its sensors to build a complete situational picture of both the ocean's surface and subsea domain. And with the actionable knowledge that this provides, the MH-60R can track, target, and destroy ships or submarines. The Seahawks are also designed for search and rescue, medical evacuation, command and control, and vertical replenishment missions. The MH-60R's weapons include torpedoes, air-to-ground missiles, rockets, and crew-served guns. The Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and the Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes are some of the specific weapons these helicopters are equipped with.   



 

What's so special about Indian Navy's MH-60Rs? 


The MH-60Rs meant for the Indian Navy have specialised equipment to fit Indian requirements and have reportedly undergone customisation, including Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) transponder units from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Lockheed Martin is also working with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the integration of such equipment. Furthermore, according to Janes, a defence news weekly and portal, the Indian Navy's Seahawks are also equipped with a mission sensor suite, including the APS-153 multimode radar. This radar's periscope detection modes aid the helicopter in its submarine hunting role.   

MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter
A US Navy Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk. Image credit: Lockheed Martin
 




Why does the Indian Navy need the MH-60R? 


Consider the timing of their commissioning, which coincides with the deepening crisis in the Red Sea in the wake of the Israel-Palestine conflict. As such, these Seahawks bolster India's capability to ensure maritime security and maintain regional stability. The deal for the Seahawks was signed after a decade-long push from the Indian Navy, which had been hampered by its dwindling and ageing British-built Sea King fleet. The MH-60R's commissioning also comes at a crucial time given China's increasingly aggressive forays into the Indian Ocean Region.  

MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter
A pair of US Navy Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawks cruise over the Pacific Ocean. Image credit: Lockheed Martin
 

Who else operates the MH-60R? 


According to Lockheed Martin, the global fleet of MH-60R helicopters had achieved 1 million fleet flight hours by early 2023. The helicopter is operational with the US Navy, Royal Danish Navy, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Saudi Naval Forces, with more than 330 of them delivered so far.    

Topics : Indian Navy

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

