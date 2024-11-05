Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Australia and India claim Quad to remain unaffected from US election result

Australia and India claim Quad to remain unaffected from US election result

China objects to the Quad grouping as an effort to contain it, while Australia, Japan, India and the US say they are like-minded democracies seeking to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region

Quad, modi, Anthony Albanese, Fumio Kishida, joe Biden,

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the Quad was revived under the Trump presidency in 2017. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia and India's foreign ministers said on Tuesday they were confident the Quad group of the US, India, Australia and Japan would continue to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election.
 
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters in Canberra she had met Mike Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State in the previous Trump Administration, ahead of the US election and had "a very good discussion".
 
"One of the priorities for us to discuss was AUKUS, and we are very pleased at the sort of bipartisan support that we have seen," she said, referring to the defence technology partnership between Australia, Britain and the US to transfer nuclear powered submarines to Australia.
 
 
Australia's most expensive defence project, the AUKUS deal was struck under the Biden Administration in 2023.
 
"In terms of the US election, we will work with whomever the American people choose," she said.
 
China objects to the Quad grouping as an effort to contain it, while Australia, Japan, India and the US say they are like-minded democracies seeking to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

More From This Section

Canada temple attack

Canadian cop suspended over violent pro-Khalistan protest outside temple

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

Bharat Forge lowest bidder for Army's Rs 6,000 cr towed guns contract

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Vandalism of Hindu temples in Canada deeply concerning: EAM Jaishankar

Israel strike

Israel strikes Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria, says IDF

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Indian Army successfully patrols key points in eastern Ladakh's Depsang

 
The Quad leaders agreed in September to establish joint coast guard patrols and increased military logistics cooperation.
 
The Quad was "very valuable" in the region, Wong said. "We see it retaining its importance regardless of the outcome of the election," she added.
 
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the Quad was revived under the Trump presidency in 2017.
 
"When we look at the American election, we are very confident that whatever the verdict, our relationship with the United States will only grow," he said, on an official visit to Australia.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Penny Wong in Canberra for India-Australia dialogue

Jaishankar, Consulate in Brisbane

Jaishankar opens new Indian consulate in Brisbane, pays homage to Gandhi

India-Australia flag

Govt keen to strengthen CECA services pact with Australia to boost exports

Australia visa

New Australian working holiday-visa has 40k Indian applicants for 1k spots

Kishida, Modi, Albanese

PM Modi meets Kishida, Albanese; discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties

Topics : India Australia India-Australia free trade agreement india in quad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon