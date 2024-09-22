Business Standard
Home / India News / PM Modi meets Kishida, Albanese; discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties

PM Modi meets Kishida, Albanese; discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties

Modi and Albanese reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral ties, with the Indian leader saying that he cherishes the time-tested friendship with Australia

Kishida, Modi, Albanese

This was a farewell summit for the Japanese prime minister as he nears the end of his term in office on October 1 | Photo: X@NarendraModi

Press Trust of India Wilmington (US)
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "very good" meetings with his Japanese and Australian counterparts on the sidelines of the Quad Summit here and exchanged views to deepen bilateral cooperation further for mutual benefits and the 'peace, stability, and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region.
Modi met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Wilmington on Saturday.
The three leaders met at the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden.
Modi and Albanese reaffirmed their commitment to "further deepen" bilateral ties, with the Indian leader saying that he "cherishes the time-tested friendship" with Australia.
"Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture. India greatly cherishes the time-tested friendship with Australia," Modi said in a post on X.
"Great to talk with Prime Minister @narendramodi today at the Quad Leaders Summit about ways to strengthen our partnership," Albanese said in post on X.
 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"PM @narendramodi met PM @AlboMP of Australia today in Wilmington, Delaware. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for mutual benefit as well as for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.
Modi also had a "very good" meeting with Kishida, during which the two leaders reviewed the India-Japan relationship.
"Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," Modi said in a separate X post.
"PM @narendramodi met PM @kishida230 of Japan on the sidelines of Quad Summit in Delaware," the MEA said in a post on X.
"They reviewed the various facets of India-Japan relationship, and exchanged views to deepen the cooperation further. PM thanked PM @kishida230 for his leadership in advancing - Special Strategic & Global Partnership over the years, and wished him success and happiness," it said.
The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the relationship. The two Prime Ministers also reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views to deepen cooperation further, including defence and security ties and other collaborations, a press release by the MEA said.
This was a farewell summit for the Japanese prime minister as he nears the end of his term in office on October 1.
This was Biden's farewell summit as his term as the US President will end on January 20, 2025.
The annual Quad Summit hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington, rolled out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.

Also Read

PM Modi, Indian diaspora in US

LIVE: PM Modi holds discussions with Australian, Japanese counterparts on sidelines of Quad Summit

modi biden

PM Modi holds talks with Biden; exchanges views on Indo-Pacific and beyond

Modi, Narendra Modi

UNGA prez presents 'Pact for the Future', urges support from member states

G7| Arunish Chawla

India takes part in global G7 ministers' meeting on culture in Italy

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India, US to elevate support to build global clean energy supply chains: WH

Topics : Narendra Modi Quad India Australia Japan bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon