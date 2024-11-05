Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army successfully patrols key points in eastern Ladakh's Depsang

Indian Army successfully patrols key points in eastern Ladakh's Depsang

The Indian Army has commenced a verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh, the government said on Saturday

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Indian Army: Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army successfully patrolled one of the patrolling points in the Depsang area of eastern Ladakh on Monday, days after Indian and Chinese troops completed the disengagement at Depsang and Demchok, the two friction points in the region.

The patrolling at Demchok began on Friday, a day after the completion of the troop disengagement process.

"Following the consensus reached between the Indian and Chinese sides for disengagement and resumption of patrolling in Depsang and Demchok, the Indian Army patrol to one of the patrolling points in Depsang was successfully conducted today. This is yet another positive step towards maintaining peace and tranquility on the LAC," the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps posted on X.

 

It was not immediately known which patrolling point the troops patrolled.

The Indian Army has commenced a verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh, the government said on Saturday.

Replying to a query at a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that following the disengagement agreement with China, the verification patrolling began on mutually agreed terms in both Demchok and Depsang.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi condemns attack on Hindus in Canada, urges upholding of rule of law

Condemn violence at Hindu temple in Canada: MEA on Brampton incident

Condemn violence at Hindu temple in Canada: MEA on Brampton incident

MiG-29

IAF's MiG-29 jet crashes near Agra, pilot ejects safely; inquiry ordered

Imran khan

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi breaks down during court proceedings

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

'He's an idiot': Why this ex-Canadian minister says so about Justin Trudeau

Last week, Indian and Chinese troops also exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Diwali.

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 said in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The move marked a significant development in the pursuit of reduced tension along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following the clash.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

CDS General Chauhan concludes 4 day visit to Algeria aimed at boosting ties

Baramulla, Army

This is Pakistan's attempt to destabilise India: Ex J&K DGP on encounters

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

Top LeT commander killed, 4 security personnel injured in J&K encounter

In May and June 2020, thousands of China's border guards and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) emerged from the winter freeze in Tibet and Xinjiang and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Eastern Ladakh, capturing Indian territ

Indian Army commences verification patrolling in Depsang, confirms MEA

Compulsory NCC training in schools, colleges not feasible: Govt

Major General Jagdeep Cheema takes over as new ADG, NCC Directorate PHHP&C

Topics : Indian Army Ladakh standoff Ladakh India China border row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon