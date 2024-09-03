Bangladesh interim govt warns of legal action for creating instability

The government said it would identify all the miscreants and take legal action against them. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday warned that it would take legal action against anyone found creating instability in the country that is going through turmoil. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the warning in a circular and expressed concern over instability being created by forced resignations, vandalism, arson, illegal searches, looting and extortion by over-enthusiastic and vested quarters, The Daily Star newspaper reported. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The circular said that to create instability, some quarters are putting pressure on the police to file cases and also attacking the accused in court. The government assured that a case filed does not mean random arrests will be made.

"All these cases will be properly investigated and appropriate action will be taken," according to the circular.

The government said it would identify all the miscreants and take legal action against them irrespective of party affiliation.

Bangladesh witnessed massive student protests in mid-July over the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

The uprising forced Sheikh Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to resign and flee to India on August 5.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students.

An interim government led by 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over a day later.