Bangladesh former PM Khaleda Zia acquitted in five separate cases

Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been acquitted in five separate cases, including one filed over allegations of celebrating a fake birthday and another for supporting war criminals, a media report said on Tuesday. Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque's court issued acquittal orders in four cases whereas Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain's court acquitted her in one case on Tuesday, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The defendant, 79-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Zia, was acquitted after the plaintiff did not appear in court. In August 2016, a case was filed against Zia by a journalist for celebrating a fake birthday.

The complaint alleged that although five different birthdates of Zia were found through various sources, none was on August 15.

It said that despite this, she has been celebrating her birthday on August 15, which is the national mourning day commemorating the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman since 1996.

The complaint alleged that the BNP leader celebrates her birthday on this day solely to tarnish the reputation of Bangabandhu and his family.

In November 2016, a case was filed by AB Siddique, president of Bangladesh Jananetri Parishad, against Zia for allegedly supporting war criminals.

In January 2017, Siddique filed a defamation case accusing Zia, accusing her of slander regarding Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Awami League.

The case mentioned a speech delivered by Zia as the chief guest at the anniversary celebration of the Chhatra Dal in December 2016, wherein she allegedly said that Bangabandhu Rahman did not want Bangladesh's independence but aspired to become the prime minister of undivided Pakistan.

The complaint alleged that her statement was defamatory.

In January 2016, Siddique filed a case against Zia and BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy for derogatory comments about the victims of the Liberation War.

In November 2016, the BNP chairperson was accused in another defamation and threat of murder case filed by Siddique.

Zia was under house arrest for the past five years and returned to her home from the hospital as a free person following a presidential pardon last month.

She was acquitted of all charges against her following the fall of the Awami League government led by her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Zia served as the prime minister of Bangladesh from March 1991 to March 1996, and again from June 2001 to October 2006.