Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's first indigenous combat unmanned aircraft FWD 200B takes flight

India's first indigenous combat unmanned aircraft FWD 200B takes flight

The indigenous bomber drone's successful launch comes after setbacks with international suppliers, including Turkey's refusal to sell the Bayraktar UAV and a delay in the US Predator drone deal

India's first unmanned bomber UAV (Photo/FWDA)

India's first unmanned bomber UAV (Photo/FWDA)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a historic leap for India's defence capabilities, Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA) has successfully launched the country's first indigenously built combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the FWD 200B. This marks a significant milestone, as India joins the ranks of nations equipped with advanced unmanned combat aircraft. 

Success for Indian defence after setbacks


The bomber FWD 200B is classified as a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) and represents India's increasing self-reliance in defence technology. The drone’s successful launch comes after setbacks with international suppliers, including Turkey’s refusal to sell the Bayraktar UAV to India and a prolonged delay in the US Predator drone deal. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The FWD 200B, which is expected to cost just a tenth of imported US drones, would boost India’s position in unmanned warfare.

Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder and CEO of FWDA, expressed immense pride in the accomplishment, stating, “India is the world’s largest importer of arms in the last five years, and has often paid up to ten times the cost for military technology from countries like the US and Israel. The successful flight of the FWD 200B is not just an achievement for our company, but a victory for the entire nation.”

What are the key features of the combat unmanned vehicle?


The aircraft's specifications are impressive for its size. The FWD 200B boasts a wingspan of 5 metres (16.4 feet) and a length of 3.5 metres (12.1 feet). It has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 102 kg and can carry a payload of 30 kg. 

The UAV operates at a cruising altitude of 12,000 feet and can reach up to 15,000 feet. It has a cruise speed of 152 km per hour and a maximum speed of 250 km per hour, with an endurance of 7 hours and a range of 800 km. The drone also requires a runway of just 300 metres, making it versatile for shorter airstrips.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-Singapore ties 'extremely strong' ready for next level: EAM

defence

Defence ministry to approve major Navy, Army projects worth over Rs 1 trn

helicopter

Three Coast Guard crew missing after helicopter crashes off Gujarat coast

aircraft, Military aircrafts

FWDA announces successful maiden flight of indigenous bomber aircraft

Netra, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Indian Air Force

Govt approves 240 aero-engines, SU-30 MKI jets from HAL. Why this matters


The FWD 200B is equipped with optical payloads for surveillance and advanced missile-like weaponry, enhancing its capability for air strikes and bombing missions. These features ensure that the aircraft is not just a surveillance tool but also a formidable combat asset.

FWDA’s plans for larger unmanned aircraft


Incorporated in 2022, the FWDA holds patents for killer drones and bomber UAVs and has achieved the distinction of becoming India’s first company to secure a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) type certification for indigenous UAV technology, the press statement said.

With plans to soon launch a larger unmanned aircraft with a wingspan of 12 metres, FWDA is poised to further enhance India's UAV capabilities.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari backs 51% stake to foreign partners in JV tunnel projects

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Nasa unravels the mystery behind 'strange noises' on space station

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China retaliates against Canadian tariffs with anti-dumping probe on canola

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Haryana elections: Rahul Gandhi eyes INDIA alliance; is AAP ready?

Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Assembly passes Aparajita anti-rape bill, Mamata calls it 'historic'

Topics : BS Web Reports Unmanned Aerial Vehicles drone industry Drones in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon