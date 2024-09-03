India's first indigenous combat unmanned aircraft FWD 200B takes flight

In a historic leap for India's defence capabilities, Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA) has successfully launched the country's first indigenously built combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the FWD 200B. This marks a significant milestone, as India joins the ranks of nations equipped with advanced unmanned combat aircraft.

Success for Indian defence after setbacks

The bomber FWD 200B is classified as a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) and represents India's increasing self-reliance in defence technology. The drone's successful launch comes after setbacks with international suppliers, including Turkey's refusal to sell the Bayraktar UAV to India and a prolonged delay in the US Predator drone deal.

The FWD 200B, which is expected to cost just a tenth of imported US drones, would boost India's position in unmanned warfare.

The FWD 200B, which is expected to cost just a tenth of imported US drones, would boost India’s position in unmanned warfare.

Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder and CEO of FWDA, expressed immense pride in the accomplishment, stating, “India is the world’s largest importer of arms in the last five years, and has often paid up to ten times the cost for military technology from countries like the US and Israel. The successful flight of the FWD 200B is not just an achievement for our company, but a victory for the entire nation.”

What are the key features of the combat unmanned vehicle?

The aircraft's specifications are impressive for its size. The FWD 200B boasts a wingspan of 5 metres (16.4 feet) and a length of 3.5 metres (12.1 feet). It has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 102 kg and can carry a payload of 30 kg.

The UAV operates at a cruising altitude of 12,000 feet and can reach up to 15,000 feet. It has a cruise speed of 152 km per hour and a maximum speed of 250 km per hour, with an endurance of 7 hours and a range of 800 km. The drone also requires a runway of just 300 metres, making it versatile for shorter airstrips.

The FWD 200B is equipped with optical payloads for surveillance and advanced missile-like weaponry, enhancing its capability for air strikes and bombing missions. These features ensure that the aircraft is not just a surveillance tool but also a formidable combat asset.

FWDA’s plans for larger unmanned aircraft

Incorporated in 2022, the FWDA holds patents for killer drones and bomber UAVs and has achieved the distinction of becoming India’s first company to secure a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) type certification for indigenous UAV technology, the press statement said.

With plans to soon launch a larger unmanned aircraft with a wingspan of 12 metres, FWDA is poised to further enhance India's UAV capabilities.