External Affairs Defence Security / News

With 5 new charges, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina faces 89 murder cases

The cases, filed with Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday, were the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old leader after her resignation and fleeing to India

Sheikh Hasina

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence.

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Five new murder cases have been filed against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her former cabinet minister for the killing of five people during the quota reform protests in the country, according to media reports.
The cases, filed with Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday, were the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old leader after her resignation and fleeing to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a quota system in government jobs.
With this, the tally of cases filed against Hasina has risen to 89, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
The five more murder cases have been filed against Hasina, party general secretary Obaidul Quader, and 339 others, in connection with the deaths of five people during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the Tribune reported.
Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in mid-July.
The Hasina-led government was replaced by an interim government, and 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was named its Chief Adviser.
Relatives of the victims lodged the cases in different metropolitan magistrate courts in Dhaka on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

