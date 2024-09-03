Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence production dept authorised to issue licenses for munitions export

Defence production dept authorised to issue licenses for munitions export

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has notified the updated SCOMET (Special Chemicals Organisms Materials Equipment and Technologies) list for 2024

defence

India is a member of the major multilateral export control regimes. | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Tuesday said the Department of Defence Production has been authorised as the licensing authority for export of all items falling under the munitions category for military end-use.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has notified the updated SCOMET (Special Chemicals Organisms Materials Equipment and Technologies) list for 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It said that India's export control list (SCOMET) has been updated, incorporating the recent changes in the control lists of the multilateral export control regimes, and certain policy amendments on the basis of inputs from relevant government organisations and stakeholders.
"With the recent update, DGFT has also authorised the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, to be the licensing authority for export of all items falling under Category 6 of SCOMET for military end use," it said in a statement.
Category 6 list includes munitions such as weapons, rifles and magazines.
India is a member of the major multilateral export control regimes, viz. the Missile Technology Control Regime, Wassenaar Arrangement, and Australia Group, and harmonises its guidelines and control lists with that of these regimes and the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Defence Ministry okays 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 trn

Ukraine Crisis

Russian missile strike kills 41, wounds 180 in Ukraine's Poltava city

Unmanned bomber UAV

India's first indigenous combat unmanned aircraft FWD 200B takes flight

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-Singapore ties 'extremely strong' ready for next level: EAM

defence

Defence ministry to approve major Navy, Army projects worth over Rs 1 trn

The country regulates the exports of dual-use items, nuclear-related products, and military goods, including software and technology under the SCOMET list, which is notified by DGFT under the Foreign Trade Policy.
As the exports under the SCOMET have increased substantively during the last three years, the directorate has taken several initiatives, based on regular interactions with the industry to facilitate authorised and responsible export of these high-end goods and technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumdefence

Private participation

PremiumThe Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

Statsguru: Six charts explain increasing defence production in India

Rajnath Singh,Defence Minister

India logs all-time high defence production value at over Rs 1.26 trillion

PLI scheme nodal agencies

India has given over $1 bn to private firms under PLI scheme: Official

Premiumdefence brahmos

Share of private sector in defence production hits a multi-year high

Topics : Defence Production Policy Commerce ministry DGFT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon