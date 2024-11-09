Business Standard
Trump's comeback is hopefully America's comeback: Vivek Ramaswamy

A Trump win, he said, will result in the renewal of national self-confidence

Vivek Ramaswamy

He said there is a spiritual revival of American identity.

Press Trust of India Washington
Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election will renew national self-confidence, an Indian-American politician and a close confidant of the President-elect has said, expressing hope that his comeback will signify America's comeback.

In a historic election on Tuesday, Trump defeated his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris and was elected the 47th President of the United States, becoming only the second commander-in-chief in over a century to win two nonconsecutive presidential terms.

America has this great tradition. We believe in our own manifest destiny...We are born to be the greatest nation that sets an example for everybody else of what's possible for human capacity, Vivek Ramaswamy told the Tucker Carlson Show in an interview.

 

I think that that's the kind of leader we need right now to bring that back. And that's Donald Trump as a person. So, in some ways, Trump's story is America's story. Trump's comeback is now hopefully America's comeback, Ramaswamy said in response to a question.

A Trump win, he said, will result in the renewal of national self-confidence.

I think that we're going to be more sure of ourselves as Americans. I think we already are," the entrepreneur-turned-politician said.

"The markets reflect confidence. The revival of our self-confidence is the most important thing...Everything else, we could talk about the issues, fixing the border, restoring law and order, enforcing the law, ending rampant crime in the country, and growing the economy all of those things require a certain level of self-confidence in America, require a certain sense of spine in who we are to be able to say, an economy grows when people are willing to take risks, he said.

He said there is a spiritual revival of American identity.

That was the pinnacle of what we saw on Tuesday night. There was a moment, there was a moment, he said.

Ramaswamy revealed that he, Vice President-elect J D Vance and his spouse Usha Vance were classmates in Yale Law School.

We were in the same class. Me, Usha, and J D, we're all classmates. And my wife was in med school at the same time. So we were all friendly, he said.

Trump, he noted, has learned a lot from that first term.

This time around, he is laser-focused on making sure that the people he puts into those positions actually share broadly his vision for the country, broadly share an allegiance, Ramaswamy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

