Brics through the years: India is hosting the summit for the fourth time
The earlier occasions were in 2012 (New Delhi), 2016 (Goa) and 2021 (held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic)
Archis Mohan
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From Bric to a global bloc
In 2001, Jim O’Neill, then head of Global Economic Research at Goldman Sachs, coined the acronym ‘Bric’ in a research paper, arguing that Brazil, Russia, India and China — four fast-growing emerging economies — would be key drivers of future global growth.
The first government-level meeting of Bric countries, involving their foreign ministers, took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in 2006. The agenda included Iran and West Asia. The West Asia conflict will again be a key discussion point at the 18th Summit in New Delhi, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in attendance.
South Africa joined Bric in 2010, turning the grouping into Brics.
Bloc’s trade story: India’s deficit widens The West Asia conflict has affected trade across the grouping. Iran’s total merchandise trade declined 22.8 % and the UAE’s 10 % in the first half of 2026. China’s trade rose 21 %, South Africa’s 20 %, while India’s and Russia’s grew 12% and 11.6%, respectively.
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The other 10 Brics countries accounted for 20 % of India’s exports and 43 % of its imports. India’s imports from these countries were nearly 3.7 times its exports to them.
From crisis response to global influence
The first Bric joint statement had 16 points. By the 17th summit in 2025, the declaration had expanded to 126 paragraphs, reflecting the grouping’s growing engagement across sectors 1st: Russia, June 2009
Held in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis; stressed the G20’s central role and sought a greater voice for emerging economies in global financial institutions
2nd: Brazil, April 2010
Called on the IMF and World Bank to address their legitimacy deficits and explored regional monetary arrangements and local-currency trade settlement
3rd: China, April 2011
South Africa joined the grouping. Leaders called for stronger regulation of commodity derivatives markets
4th: New Delhi, March 2012
Discussed setting up a Brics Development Bank and welcomed an agreement to extend credit facilities in local currencies under the Brics Interbank Cooperation Mechanism
5th: South Africa, March 2013
Agreed to establish the New Development Bank (NDB) 15th: South Africa, August 2023
Invited Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members from January 1, 2024
16th: Russia, October 2024
Welcomed efforts to develop financing mechanisms in local currencies; agreed to study Brics Clear, an independent cross-border settlement and depositary infrastructure
17th: Brazil, July 2025
> Welcomed Indonesia and 10 partner countries
> Issued a statement on global AI governance, advocating human-centric and inclusive AI regulation
> Against the backdrop of US tariffs, voiced concern over unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures and stressed the importance of the WTO
> Discussed the Brics New Investment Platform, established a multilateral guarantees initiative to mobilise private investment, and asked finance ministers and central bank governors to continue discussions on the Brics Cross-Border Payments Initiative
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Topics : BRICS BRICS Summit Brazil Russia
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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 11:24 PM IST