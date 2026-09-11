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PM Modi urges safeguarding navigation freedom in talks with Iranian Prez

PM Modi pressed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to resolve the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy while highlighting the vital need for safe navigation and safety of seafarers.

Ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz on Aug. 10

Representative image of ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz |Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pressed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to resolve the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy while highlighting the vital need for safe navigation and safety of seafarers.

In their talks, the two leaders also discussed various aspects of the India-Iran relationship. It was the second meeting between the two leaders in less than two weeks.

The talks took place hours after the Iranian leader arrived in the national capital to attend the BRICS summit. It is Pezeshkian's first visit to India as the president.

His visit assumes significance as it comes amid sudden spike in overall tensions in West Asia following the US slapping new punitive economic measures against Iran.

 

"The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. The Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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The prime minister also "underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers", it said in a statement.

The MEA said Modi and Pezeshkian discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship and that the Prime Minister thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstances.

"He noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South," it said.

The MEA said Modi appreciated the continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organisation, including BRICS.

Modi had met the Iranian leader on the sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek on August 31 and conveyed that India supports all efforts toward ending the conflict.

Pezeshkian, on his part, had urged Modi to use India's extensive contacts with various parties to help them move away from the path of war and bloodshed and return to the path of dialogue and agreement.

In the talks this evening, the Indian side is learnt to have again underlined the importance of free flow of shipping.

Global oil supplies have suffered severe disruptions following Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz -- considered the world's most critical energy chokepoint, through which roughly 20 per cent of global petroleum flows.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 11:06 PM IST