Can Centre's new security plan protect Jammu from rising terror threats?

Samba: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India-Pakistan border during scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Samba district, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Centre has announced a comprehensive security plan for Jammu in response to the rise in terror attacks that have resulted in multiple casualties among security forces. The strategy involves setting up of over 75 new camps manned by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in forested regions and rigorous training for village defence committees (VDCs) on the use of traditional and semi-automatic weapons. Additionally, the Border Security Force (BSF) will see an increased presence along the border, with a focus on monitoring tunnels, according to The Indian Express.

In response to the increasing terror threat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah , alongside senior ministry officials, held several high-level meetings with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior officers from the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Intelligence reports indicate that a group of 30-40 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Pakistan have infiltrated Jammu, taking refuge in the forests of Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Samba. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sources also told The Indian Express that local cattle traders have been approached by these terrorists, who have taken their details, provided monetary compensation, and requested provisions sufficient for seven days. The Jammu region, sharing a 485-kilometre border with Pakistan, features challenging terrain that complicates surveillance efforts.

To strengthen security, strategic points have been identified for the establishment of SOG camps manned by personnel from the local police, CRPF, and Army. These teams will conduct daily patrols to detect and neutralise terrorist threats. Additionally, VDCs will resume regular training with traditional .303 rifles and semi-automatic SLR rifles. Efforts are also underway to educate villagers about the dangers of sharing their internet hotspot connections, which terrorists have exploited to make VoIP calls to handlers in Pakistan, sources said.

To further fortify the region, the Centre has redeployed two BSF battalions, comprising over 2,000 personnel, from Odisha to Jammu. These troops will focus on securing the border, particularly around tunnels to prevent infiltration. The BSF currently guards more than 2,289 kilometres of the International Boundary along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with the Jammu area being particularly vulnerable due to its terrain.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in the Lok Sabha. He outlined the government’s comprehensive approach to dismantling the terror ecosystem and maintaining peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. This strategy includes continuous and effective actions against terrorists and their support networks, cracking down on terror financing, and banning anti-national organisations. Preventive operations also target strategic supporters of terrorism, exposing their aid mechanisms.

Rai further highlighted a “multi-pronged strategy to prevent infiltration”, encompassing the enhancement of the counter-insurgency grid, modernisation of security equipment, intensified cordon and search operations, real-time intelligence sharing among security forces, and continuous area domination, both day and night.

As of July 21, 14 civilians and 14 security personnel have lost their lives this year due to terror-related incidents. The region has also witnessed twenty-four encounter/ counter-terror operations and eleven terror-initiated incidents, he said.