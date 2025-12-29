Monday, December 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Centre approves greenlit multiple defence proposals worth ₹79,000 crore

Centre approves greenlit multiple defence proposals worth ₹79,000 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, has approved the acceptance of necessity

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday greenlit multiple proposals from the armed forces to buy or lease defence goods worth some ~79,000 crore.
 
The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, has approved the acceptance of necessity, a technical term that means an in-principle nod, for items (mostly domestically purchased) for the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. The AON acceptance does not guarantee large purchases that would have to be finally cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, of which the defence minister is a member.
 
Approvals for the Indian Army include loitering munition that would be used for precision strikes of tactical targets, low-level light-weight radars to detect and track small-size, low-flying unmanned aerial systems, long-range guided rockets for the Pinaka system (multibarrel launcher) to improve its range and accuracy, and an advanced domestically made counter-drone system, according to a media statement from the defence ministry.
 
  
The drone detection and interdiction system Mk-II, “with enhanced range”, will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in tactical battle areas and the hinterland, it said.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

DAC okays defence procurement proposals worth ₹79K cr to boost capabilities

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Given equal chances, women perform at par or better than men: Rajnath Singh

Apache helicopter, Apache attack helicopter

Indian Army receives final batch of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Udhampur encounter: Operation continues to track holed-up terrorists in J&K

Colonel Sophia Qureshi (right) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh at an Indian government media briefing on Operation Sindoor in New Delhi on May 10 (Photo: Reuters)

A battle withinpremium

 
Clearances for the Indian Navy include the procurement of Bollard pull tugs that can assist ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing and manoeuvring in confined waters or harbours, and high-frequency software-defined radios that will further secure long-range communication during boarding and landing operations. The Navy’s requirement to lease high-altitude long range remotely piloted aircraft systems was accepted, so as to ensure continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and credible maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean region, according to the statement.          
 
For the Indian Air Force (IAF), procurement of automatic take-off landing recording systems, Astra Mk-II missiles (beyond visual range), full-mission simulators and the Spice-1000 long-range guidance kits were approved. Induction of the automatic take-off landing recording system will “fill the gaps in the aerospace safety environment” by providing high-definition all-weather automatic recording of landings and take-offs. Astra Mk-II missiles, with enhanced range, will increase the capability of fighter jets to “neutralise adversary aircraft from (a) large standoff range”, the statement said.
 
Full-mission simulators for the light combat aircraft Tejas will augment pilot training in a cost-effective and safe manner, while Spice-1000 will enhance long-range precision strike capability of the IAF, it said.
 

More From This Section

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IAF, IIT Madras partner to develop indigenous airborne communication system

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Ties with India witness a downturn as Bangladesh navigates turbulent 2025

CHINA FIGHTER JET

How China's 6G smart surface could turn radar into a power source

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat

India gets first standard for bomb disposal systems to boost security

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

We condemn Das' killing, reject anti-India narrative in Bangladesh: MEA

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence ministry Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon