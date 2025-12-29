Monday, December 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / DAC okays defence procurement proposals worth ₹79K cr to boost capabilities

DAC okays defence procurement proposals worth ₹79K cr to boost capabilities

The DAC cleared proposals to acquire loitering munition systems for artillery units, low-level lightweight radars, and long-range guided rocket ammunition

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the ministry is working tirelessly to strengthen India’s defence preparedness

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday approved the need to procure defence equipment worth about ₹79,000 crore for the armed forces.
 
The DAC cleared proposals for the Indian Army to acquire loitering munition systems for artillery units, low-level lightweight radars, long-range guided rocket ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System, and the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mark-II.
 
Commenting on the move, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The DAC meeting held today accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the three Services amounting to a total of about ₹79,000 crore. The ministry is working tirelessly to strengthen India’s defence preparedness. The decisions taken today will help in enhancing operational capabilities of the Armed Forces."
 

Topics : Rajnath Singh Indian Defence Defence plan Defence acquisitions BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

