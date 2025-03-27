Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chilean President Gabriel Boric to begin 5-day India visit from April 1

The forthcoming state visit of President Boric will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties

Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric waves as he announces his cabinet appointments in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Boric will be sworn-in as president on March 11. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

It will be Boric's first visit to India in his capacity as the president. | File Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Chile President Gabriel Boric Font will pay a five-day state visit to India beginning April 1 to explore ways to shore up bilateral cooperation in a number of areas including trade and defence.

It will be Boric's first visit to India in his capacity as the president.

The Chilean leader is coming to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, announcing the trip.

Boric will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of Parliament, senior officials, business associations, media and prominent Chileans involved in the India-Chile cultural connect. 

 

"The forthcoming state visit of President Boric will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest," it said.

Apart from New Delhi, Boric will also travel to Agra, Mumbai and Bengaluru before returning to Chile on April 5.

"President Boric will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1, covering the entire gamut of India-Chile relations," the MEA said in a statement.

PM Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.

The Chilean president will also hold discussions with his Indian counterpart Draupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour. 

In Mumbai and Bengaluru, President Boric will meet the political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders.

"India's relations with Chile have traditionally been warm and friendly. Chile is an important partner for India in the Latin American region (LAC)," the MEA said.

"The two countries have commonality of views on several international issues including UNSC reforms, climate change, renewable energy and terrorism. Chile is also an important trading partner for India in the LAC region," it said.

Chile was the only country in the LAC region to send a special envoy to India's Independence Day celebrations in 1947.

Topics : Narendra Modi Chile Chile India trade international diplomacy

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

