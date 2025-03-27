Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Firing reported in J-K's Kathua after some terrorists spotted in area

Firing reported in J-K's Kathua after some terrorists spotted in area

The Jammu and Kashmir police stated that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces

Security forces, police

Earlier on March 23, firing was reported at the Hiranagar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Photo: PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

A firing incident was reported in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after some terrorists were spotted in the area, said police officials on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police stated that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces. 

More details awaited.

Earlier on March 23, firing was reported at the Hiranagar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua while security forces were conducting a search operation.

After this, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police and troops of the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army had launched an intelligence-based joint operation in Hiranagar, Kathua.

 

"Based on Intelligence Input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress," Rising Star Corps, Indian Army informed in a social media post on X.

Earlier on Wednesday in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir police carried out searches at several places across the district in connection with an investigation of banned terror outfits. This development comes at a time of heightened security concerns in the region, with security forces continuously working to prevent the resurgence of militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, security forces, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) Anantnag, 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and CRPF, uncovered and dismantled a terrorist hideout in the remote Sanglan forest area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Uttersoo.

SSP Anantnag GV Sundeep said, "We received a specific input. We formed a joint team with the CRPF to neutralise the movement of a terrorist presence in Chitragul, and we went for the search operation. We have busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a lot of arms and ammunition from that hideout and an investigation is underway. From this hideout, logistics support used to be given to terrorists."

SSP Sundeep further said, "Anantnag police took another major step to break the terrorist ecosystem. In Hassanpora Bijbehara, an illegal structure was associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba handler Haron Rashid Ganie. He has been operating from Pakistan since 2018. He is radicalising local youth and getting them involved in terrorist activity. Jammu and Kashmir Police are keeping an eye on every such handler."

He further said, "If anyone from Pakistan tries to orchestrate terrorist activities, then strict legal action will be taken against them. Terrorists and their facilitators have no place here. We will not tolerate illegal encroachment and terror-supporting structures. Our law enforcement agency is fully prepared and wants to send a single, clear-cut message."

Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces conducted a thorough search operation in the dense forest area, leading to the discovery of the hideout. Preliminary investigations suggest that it was being used as a logistical base by terrorists. Items recovered from the hideout include around 200 empty AK cartridges, two gas cylinders, one Chinese grenade, one Night Vision Device (NVD), bedding and utensils, and food packets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Terrorsim

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

