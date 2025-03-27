Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HCL's Roshni Nadar is 5th richest woman globally with ₹3.5 trn: Hurun 2025

HCL's Roshni Nadar is 5th richest woman globally with ₹3.5 trn: Hurun 2025

A total of 22 Indian women feature on this year's Hurun Global Rich List with a combined wealth of Rs 9 trillion

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Roshni Nadar, chairperson of HCL Technologies, has become the fifth richest woman in the world and the first Indian woman to feature in the global top 10 wealthiest women, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Her net worth stands at Rs 3.5 trillion after her father, Shiv Nadar, transferred a 47% stake in HCL to her.
 
“She is the only woman from India in the top ten richest globally,” said the Hurun Research Institute. At 43, she is also the youngest among India’s top 10 wealthiest individuals overall.
 
22 Indian women billionaires on the list
 
A total of 22 Indian women feature on this year’s list with a combined wealth of Rs 9 trillion. The average wealth among them is over Rs 40,000 crore.
 
 
Globally, 561 women made the cut, of which 224 are self-made. The top three countries by number of women billionaires are China, the US and India.

Also Read

Elon Musk

Hurun Rich List 2025: Elon Musk world's richest; check who trail him

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Hurun Rich List 2025: India gets 13 new billionaires; Ambani richest

Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private and Hurun India rich list

At $3.8 trillion, India's top 500 pvt cos value more than the country's GDP

Lakshmi Mittal

Rise of the Indian billionaire: Top NRIs on the 2024 Hurun India Rich list

Satya Nadella, Satya, Nadella

Microsoft's Satya Nadella tops HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024

 
World’s richest women – Top 5
 
Alice Walton (Walmart, US): $102 billion  
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers (L'Oréal, France): $67 billion  
Julia Koch (Koch Industries, US): $60 billion  
Jacqueline Mars (Mars, US): $53 billion  
Roshni Nadar (HCL, India): $40 billion  
 
Indian women lead inherited wealth pool
 
The rise of Indian women billionaires has been largely driven by succession transfers. Roshni Nadar’s stake transfer from her father placed her ahead of other Indian businesswomen such as Smita Crishna-Godrej and Savitri Jindal in terms of net worth.
 
Roshni Nadar (HCL Technologies) – Rs 3.5 trillion
Savitri Jindal (OP Jindal Group) – Rs 1.2 trillion
Smita Crishna-Godrej (Godrej Group) – Rs 37,000 crore
Leena Tewari (USV Pharma) – Rs 25,000 crore
Vinod Rai Gupta (Havells India) – Rs 21,000 crore
Rekha Jhunjhunwala (Investments, RJ legacy) – Rs 20,000 crore
Radha Vembu (Zoho) – Rs 19,000 crore
Falguni Nayar (Nykaa) – Rs 13,000 crore
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon) – Rs 12,000 crore
 
India vs global share of women billionaires
 
India: 7% of its billionaires are women  
China: 22%  
USA: 15%  
 
In city terms, Mumbai leads with the highest number of Indian women billionaires, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru.

More From This Section

Forex Card

Forex or credit card? The better option for Indians travelling abroad

Personal Loan

Looking for a personal loan? Check the best rates and charges here

PremiumSingapore

Singapore Sling! The city-state offers a mix of old and new effortlessly

Mark Carney, Canada PM-elect

Canada immigration backlog drops below 830,000 as IRCC speeds up processing

gold

Gold rally too good to last? What history teaches about gains, volatility

Topics : Hurun rich list HCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon