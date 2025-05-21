Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China, Pakistan to expand CPEC to Afghanistan for development, stability

China, Pakistan to expand CPEC to Afghanistan for development, stability

According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the three foreign ministers "reaffirmed" that their trilateral cooperation seeks to enhance regional security and economic connectivity.

(X/Ishaq Dar)

CPEC is a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure initiative between China and Pakistan. (X/Ishaq Dar)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China and Pakistan have agreed to expand their bilateral economic corridor to include Afghanistan, a move aimed at advancing regional peace, stability, and development.
 
The announcement followed a trilateral meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, where Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks. This also marked Pakistan’s first high-level bilateral engagement with China following India’s counter-terrorism operation Operation Sindoor.
 
“Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan stand together for regional peace, stability, and development,” Ishaq Dar posted on X.
 
According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the three foreign ministers “reaffirmed” that their trilateral cooperation seeks to enhance regional security and economic connectivity.
 
 
“They agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan,” the ministry said.

Also Read

Pakistan-china, Xi jinping, Shebhaz Sharif

China provided Pakistan with satellite support, says Indian defence group

Mohmand Dam in Pakistan

China to speed up dam project in Pak amid India's Indus Treaty suspension

Xi Jinping

China will ensure stable diplomatic ties with neighbourhood: Xi Jinping

Pakistan, China

Pakistan, China in talks to increase security for Chinese nationals

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

China extends repayment period of $2 billion loan to Pakistan by one year

 
What is the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)?
 
CPEC is a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure initiative between China and Pakistan that involves the development of roads, railways, ports, and energy projects to boost connectivity and trade.
 
First proposed by Pakistan in 2000 and officially endorsed by China in 2013, CPEC’s goal is to connect China’s western Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea. The project promises China improved sea access and provides Pakistan with infrastructure investment and economic stimulus.

More From This Section

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA rejects 'baseless' allegations, condoles loss of lives in Balochistan

pakistan Flag

Bus blast kills 5, including 3 children in Pakistan's Balochistan

Jaishankar, Montenegro Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic

EAM Jaishankar wishes Montenegro FM Ibrahimovic on their Independence Day

Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent representative at UN

At UN, India stresses maritime, anti-terror strategy for national security

Golden Temple

Army denies air defence gun deployment at Golden Temple during Op Sindoor

Topics : China-Pakistan CPEC CPEC projects BS Web Reports Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon