At least 4 children killed, 38 injured in bomb blast in Pak's Balochistan

At least 4 children killed, 38 injured in bomb blast in Pak's Balochistan

The blast occurred in the Khuzdar district, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti

pakistan Flag

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the explosion (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

At least four children were killed and 38 others injured when a school bus was hit by a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday morning, according to media reports.

The blast occurred in the Khuzdar district, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti.

The bus was targeted when it was near Zero Point. Four children were killed in the blast while 38 others were injured, Dashti said, adding that the bodies and those injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the explosion.

The beasts who target innocent children do not deserve any leniency, he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

