Pakistan, China in talks to increase security for Chinese nationals

Pakistan, China in talks to increase security for Chinese nationals

The push came after a bombing at the Karachi airport last October killed two Chinese engineers who were returning there to work at a power plant

Reuters BOAO
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Pakistan and China's discussions about security measures to protect Chinese nationals working in the South Asian country are a work in progress, Islamabad's ambassador to Beijing said on Wednesday. 
Chinese nationals have been in the crosshairs of separatist militants who believe Beijing is helping Pakistan exploit minerals in the underdeveloped southwestern province of Balochistan, where China has a strategic port and mining interests. 
It is Pakistan's "national responsibility" and the country is "doing everything possible", Ambassador Khalil Hashmi told reporters at the sidelines of the Boao Forum in China's Hainan province. 
"I think our two countries work very closely in terms of information sharing, in terms of developing the standard operating procedures" to ensure Chinese nationals working in Pakistan are safe, he said. 
 
"We keep our Chinese friends informed of the steps that we are taking, so it's a work in progress." Beijing has been pushing Pakistan to allow its own security staff to provide protection to thousands of Chinese citizens working there, frustrated by the string of attacks on its citizens. 

The push came after a bombing at the Karachi airport last October killed two Chinese engineers who were returning there to work at a power plant. 
Hashmi said those talks are ongoing, with a high degree of trust between both countries. 
"It's a complex security environment," he said, "We have the capability to resolve, to counter and combat and defeat these terrorist forces." 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : China Pakistan China-Pakistan

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

