China to host 2027 Brics summit: Xi announces next year's presidency

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in New Delhi on Saturday that China will host next year's Brics summit.

After Xi's speech at the Brics leaders' closing session of the 18th Brics Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted him on China's 2027 Brics presidency, as also seen in the summit videos streamed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

India is hosting the Brics summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, with leaders from the grouping’s 11 member countries and 10 partner countries attending, along with representatives of international organisations. The Chinese embassy in India and China's state news agency Xinhua have confirmed Xi's announcement. No other details, such as the dates or the host city in China, were available.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Brics as an increasingly important global grouping and called for a “new and ambitious agenda” for the next 20 years. He said this would enable the bloc to respond more effectively to the pressing challenges facing the world.

As Brics chair, India has placed the Global South at the centre of its agenda, focusing on practical measures to strengthen food, energy and supply chain security. The objective is to help developing economies cushion the impact of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.