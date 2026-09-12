China to host 2027 Brics summit: Xi announces next year's presidency
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will host the 2027 Brics summit, with details on the dates and host city yet to be announced
Our Bureau New Delhi
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Chinese President Xi Jinping said in New Delhi on Saturday that China will host next year's Brics summit.
After Xi's speech at the Brics leaders' closing session of the 18th Brics Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted him on China's 2027 Brics presidency, as also seen in the summit videos streamed by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The Chinese embassy in India and China's state news agency Xinhua have confirmed Xi's announcement. No other details, such as the dates or the host city in China, were available.
India is hosting the Brics summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, with leaders from the grouping’s 11 member countries and 10 partner countries attending, along with representatives of international organisations.
In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Brics as an increasingly important global grouping and called for a “new and ambitious agenda” for the next 20 years. He said this would enable the bloc to respond more effectively to the pressing challenges facing the world.
As Brics chair, India has placed the Global South at the centre of its agenda, focusing on practical measures to strengthen food, energy and supply chain security. The objective is to help developing economies cushion the impact of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.
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Topics : Xi Jinping China BRICS Summit
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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 5:42 PM IST