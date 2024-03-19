Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coast Guard rescues eight people from sunken boat off Lakshadweep coast

According to a statement from a Defence PRO on social media, the boat experienced a technical malfunction while on a routine inter-island voyage from Agatti island to Androth

Coast guard

The PRO further said following an initial medical examination, the eight persons are now being handed over to the fisheries department.(Photo credit: Photo posted on X by @DefencePROkochi)

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Coast Guard said on Tuesday that it has successfully rescued eight persons from a "sunken boat" in the waters off the Lakshadweep coast.
According to a statement from a Defence PRO on social media, the boat experienced a technical malfunction while on a routine inter-island voyage from Agatti island to Androth.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This malfunction caused the boat to drift, remaining untraceable for a duration of three days.
"The @IndiaCoastGuard has successfully carried out the rescue operation of 08 survivors from the sunken boat #MSVVararthaRajan (CLR 192)", the PRO said in a post on 'X'.
"As the boat had been overdue for over 72 hours, the #ICG promptly initiated an air-sea coordinated rescue operation on #18Mar24. With exceptional efficiency, all survivors of the sunken boat were swiftly located & safely rescued by the crew of #ICGSSaksham," it said.
The PRO further said following an initial medical examination, the eight persons are now being handed over to the fisheries department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

Lakshadweep tourism: Island to receive Rs 3,600 cr infrastructure upgrade

Lakshadweep's 'one-stop' tourism guide website launched by Thrillophilia

Lakshadweep Trip: Top 8 places to visit in Lakshadweep for your vacation

Airport to new resorts, Lakshadweep tourism is in for an upgrade: Details

Army's elite tech unit to enhance communication infrastructure of force

India, US hold tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph-24 aboard INS Jalashwa

MV Ruen op: Indian Navy protected 3,440 ships, 25,000 seafarers in 16 years

Hong Kong passes anti-dissent law, to come into effect from March 23

Drones key to gain advantage over Russia, says Ukraine's army chief

Topics : Indian coast guard Lakshadweep

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon