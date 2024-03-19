Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Drones key to gain advantage over Russia, says Ukraine's army chief

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as part of his military reforms ordered in February the creation of a separate branch of Ukraine's armed forces devoted to drones

Ukraine, Russia Ukraine, damage

Representative image | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The development of unmanned systems, or drones, is key to give Kyiv an advantage over "a numerically superior" Russian forces, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said late on Monday.
 
"The development of the use of unmanned systems is my priority," Syrskyi said on Telegram after meeting his deputy, Vadym Sukharevskyi. "We are looking for asymmetric solutions to gain a qualitative advantage over a numerically superior opponent."
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The increased use of drones by both sides has been shifting the conflict away from the battlefield to strikes on each other's military, energy and transport infrastructure.
 
As the Ukrainian military is outgunned and outmanned on the battlefield, Moscow's forces have been increasing pressure along the entire frontline and making gradual gains.
 
President Vladimir Putin, who on Sunday was granted another six years in power after winning Russia's presidential election, said Moscow forces have an advantage on the Ukraine battlefield and vowed to press on with his military operation.
 
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as part of his military reforms ordered in February the creation of a separate branch of Ukraine's armed forces devoted to drones. Sukharevskyi was put in charge of development of unmanned systems and their use by soldiers.
 
Military analysts say drones could potentially give Ukraine a technological edge over Moscow, given its shortages in artillery shells and other more traditional weapons. But Russia's drone industry is also developing rapidly.
 
As the drones are becoming smaller, more lethal and can travel further, Ukraine has used a barrage of them to attack oil refineries inside Russia in recent months, knocking out an estimated 7% of its refining capacity in the first quarter.
 
Ukraine's air and sea drone attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, some of which have been successful, have also prompted the Russian defence ministry to vow over the weekend to shield the fleet from future attacks.
 

Also Read

Putin's crackdown casts a wide net, ensnaring LGBTQ+ community, lawyers

With Putin's reelection all but assured, Russian Oppn vows to undermine him

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin: 5 key things Russian Prez said

Russian polls to give Putin another 6 yrs in power, a look at key issues

Despite pressure, we are largest economy of Europe: President Putin

Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Rafah, say Palestinian officials

Gangs launch new attacks on upscale areas in Haiti's capital, dozens killed

West decries reelection of Putin as President; China, India vow closer ties

UK officials deny reports claiming King Charles III has passed away

India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan had world's worst air pollution in 2023

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began more than two years ago and has since killed thousands on both sides and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Topics : Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Ukraine Conflict Drones Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12r GenshinIncome Tax DepartmentWorld Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon