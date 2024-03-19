MV Ruen op: Indian Navy protected 3,440 ships, 25,000 seafarers in 16 years

An IAF C-17 aircraft executes precision airborne drop of Indian Navy MARCOS in Arabian Sea in support of Indian Navy's anti-piracy operation to rescue MV Ruen's crew on March 16, 2024. Image credit: Posted by @IAF_MCC on X

With Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi stating on Tuesday that India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy in the Indian Ocean region (IOR), Ministry of Defence (MoD) data shared in the Lok Sabha has revealed that the Indian Navy has safely escorted 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers sailing through the Gulf of Aden and around the east coast of Africa since 2008.

On February 2, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt told the Lok Sabha that the Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with other navies and maritime forces, both from the region and outside of it, to ensure maritime security.

The minister also revealed that since 2008, the Indian Navy has deployed units in the Gulf of Aden and east coast of Africa for anti-piracy patrols, adding that a total of 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers have been safely escorted since then.





ALSO READ: 35 pirates, caught in mid-sea op by Navy, to be prosecuted in India: Report The MoS Defence informed the Lok Sabha that the Navy is ensuring increased presence of its ships and aerial surveillance by maritime patrol or remotely piloted aircraft in the central Arabian Sea and off the east coast of Somalia in a bid to restore maritime security in the region.

According to the MoD, information is also being exchanged with national and international maritime security agencies for early and coordinated response. The Navy is also coordinating with the Directorate General (DG) of Shipping for inputs on any Indian crew onboard merchant vessels plying in the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden or the adjoining region.

The Indian Navy is also "interrogating" fishing vessels and dhows operating in the region.

Seven hijackings in three years





ALSO READ: US Defence Secretary appreciates Indian Navy's role in anti-piracy ops Back in February, the MoD had told the Lok Sabha that seven incidents of vessels being hijacked on the high seas by pirates had been reported during the past three years.

Merchant vessel (MV) Ruen was hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14 near the Yemeni island of Socotra, with the Indian Navy freeing the ship from the pirates' clutches on Saturday, March 16.

The other recent hijacking incident involved MV Lila Norfolk (January 4-5, 2024), which had a crew of 21, including 15 Indian nationals. Fishing vessel IMAN (January 28, 2024) and fishing vessel AI Naeemi (January 29, 2024), which did not have any Indian crew onboard, were also hijacked.





All 21 crew (incl



Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers.



The attempt of hijacking by the pirates… pic.twitter.com/616q7avNjg #IndianNavy ’s Swift Response to the Hijacking Attempt of MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea.All 21 crew (incl #15Indians ) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel.Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers.The attempt of hijacking by the pirates… https://t.co/OvudB0A8VV January 5, 2024

PM Modi highlights India's commitment to combating piracy

After Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked him for the Indian Navy's rescue of his country's ship and crew, PM Modi asserted on Tuesday that India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the IOR.

"My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of India Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship 'Ruen' and its crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens," President Radev posted on microblogging platform X.



In his reply, PM Modi said he appreciates the message. "We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," Modi added.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel also expressed her country's gratitude to the Indian Navy for the successful operation. Responding to Gabriel's post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "That's what friends are for."



Daring MV Ruen rescue

In a projection of the country's growing maritime power, the Indian Navy on Saturday executed a dramatic mid-sea operation, ending the three-month hijacking of bulk carrier MV Ruen.

The operation saw the deployment of the INS Kolkata frontline warship, patrol vessel INS Subhadra, long-endurance Sea Guardian drones, P-8I surveillance aircraft, and elite MARCOS commandos airdropped from an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport plane.







Flying for almost 10 hrs… In a remarkable display of #Jointness #Integration , an IAF C-17 aircraft executed a precision Airborne Drop of two Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft (CRRC) boats, along with Indian Navy MARCOS in Arabian Sea in support of ongoing anti piracy Op Sankalp.Flying for almost 10 hrs… pic.twitter.com/DEMgvZQI1N March 17, 2024

In an operation that lasted nearly 40 hours, the Navy seized the former Maltese-flagged vessel, rescued 17 hostages, and captured 35 armed pirates.

The rescue took place around 2,600 kilometres from the Indian coast, with experts reportedly saying that it was the first such successful takeover of a cargo ship from Somali pirates in nearly seven years.



With the operation coming amid rising concerns over the safety of critical sea lanes, the Navy on Sunday said that it is resolved to "reinforce" peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and stop the resurgence of piracy.

A brief video of the anti-piracy mission, which was part of Operation Sankalp, showed that the pirates had tried to use the hostages as human shields.



#WATCH | The Indian Navy fired warning shots at the vessel controlled by the Somali sea pirates. The pirates are being brought to India by the warship INS Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/zWKMLDKR7N March 17, 2024

Almost five years of Operation Sankalp

On June 19, 2019, the Indian Navy commenced Operation Sankalp, a maritime security mission, in the Gulf Region. The operation's primary aim is to ensure the safe passage of Indian-flagged vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The operation was launched after the security situation in the Gulf Region had deteriorated due to attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman in June 2019.

The MoD, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the DG of Shipping have been working in coordination to execute Operation Sankalp.

Mission continues

The Indian Navy has reportedly deployed over 10 warships to secure strategic waterways following increasing attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi militants.

The Navy has said it remains steadfast in performing its role as the 'first responder' in the IOR.



(With agency inputs)