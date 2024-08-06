Business Standard
'Committee has suggested certain reforms to overhaul functioning of DRDO'

He was also asked whether government had formed a high-level committee of technocrats on this subject and whether it is planning to raise budget allocation for different research projects at the DRDO

The expenses for the different projects are met from the regular budget of the DRDO and the standard increase in the DRDO budget.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:00 AM IST

A committee has suggested "certain reforms" to "overhaul" the functioning of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said this in a written response to a query whether the government has plans to completely overhaul the functioning of the DRDO.
He was also asked whether the government had formed a high-level committee of technocrats on this subject and whether it is planning to raise the budget allocation for different research projects at the DRDO.
"Yes, Sir. A committee headed by Dr Vijaya Raghavan suggested certain reforms to overhaul the functioning of DRDO," Seth said in his response.
The expenses for the different projects are met from the regular budget of the DRDO and the standard increase in the DRDO budget.
Asked whether the government has any plans to enhance the research staff capacity at DRDO, he said, "Yes, Sir. DRDO has plans to enhance the research staff capacity as per project requirements."

In response to another query, the minister said an Integrated Capability Development Plan is formulated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in consultation with all stakeholders to address the current and futuristic security needs of the armed forces.
"This plan is reviewed annually, as part of two-yearly roll-over Annual Acquisition Plan. The review of Annual Acquisition Plan is undertaken both at Service Headquarters and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff level," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:00 AM IST

