Counter-Intelligence searches ten locations across Kashmir, 7 detained

The officials said that they were able to dismantle a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday carried out searches across ten locations across Kashmir and detained seven suspects. In addition to that, CIK has recovered 14 mobile phones, one laptop, and incriminating material.

The counterintelligence unit informed that the raids were conducted in districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam.

The officials said that they were able to dismantle a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation called "Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim" (TLM), which is said to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that was being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas.

 

"In the early hours of October 22, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. During the operation, a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM) was dismantled. This group believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as '@ Baba Hamas'," CIK informed.

Earlier, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the construction site in the Ganderbal district where seven people were killed. The team was led by a Superintendent of Police associated with the investigation agency's regional branch in the valley.

Meanwhile, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed the need for security forces and police to remain alert while claiming that these acts of violence against innocent people are being carried out to create a perception that Jammu and Kashmir is not stable. He also questioned the use of violence against civilians and said that the administration would ensure public security.

Terrorists on late Sunday evening gunned down a doctor and six other non-local workers after attacking a construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Gagangir village of the Ganderbal district. They struck as the workers and other staff returned to their camp. The incident has raised serious concerns over the security of people in the valley.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

