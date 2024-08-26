Business Standard
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with Indian diaspora during US visit

Singh is in the US on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the US and India

Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India Washington
Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a "wonderful" interaction with the Indian community in the US state of Tennessee and appreciated their contribution to society, science and the economy.
Singh is in the US on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the US and India.
"Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian community at Memphis. Their contribution to society, science and economy has been exemplary," he said in a post on X after his meeting on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Singh also visited the William B Morgan Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) in the Naval Surface Warfare Centre (NSWC) in Memphis, Tennessee -- one of the world's largest and most technically advanced water tunnel facilities for testing submarines and other naval weapons in the US.
His visit to the water tunnel facility came amidst a proposal for the establishment of a similar facility for indigenous design and development in India.
Singh also visited the Naval Surface Warfare Centre at Carderock, Maryland and said he witnessed "pathbreaking" experiments at the facility.
Earlier during the visit, Singh met the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

