Defence ministry, HAL sign Rs 26,000 cr pact for Su-30MKI jets' engines

In a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aero engines for Su-30MKI aircraft at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, an official readout said.