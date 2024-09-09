Business Standard
Defence ministry, HAL sign Rs 26,000 cr pact for Su-30MKI jets' engines

For Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aero engines for Su-30MKI aircraft at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, an official readout said

The Defence Ministry on Monday sealed a Rs 26,000-crore deal with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI aircraft.
The aero-engines will be manufactured by the Koraput division of HAL and are expected to fulfil the Indian Air Force's need to sustain the operational capability of the Su-30 fleet.
In a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP aero engines for Su-30MKI aircraft at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore, an official readout said.
 
The contract agreement was inked by the senior officials of the ministry and the HAL in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

