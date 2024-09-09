Business Standard
EAM Jaishankar, Qatar PM Al Thani discuss advancing bilateral relations

Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings and wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar Amir Amir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Qatar PM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Qatar PM

EAM S Jaishankar and Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani during a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The two leaders discussed taking forward bilateral ties.
Sharing details regarding his meeting with Qatar PM, Jaishankar stated, "Began the day with a good meeting with PM & FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed taking India-Qatar bilateral ties forward. Appreciated his insights and assessments on regional developments."
The two leaders had earlier held a meeting in Doha in June. The two leaders had held talks on strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors and addressing key regional challenges.
 
Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings and wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar Amir Amir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Qatar PM.
He underscored the robust nature of the India-Qatar relationship, emphasising cooperation in political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.
Notably, S Jaishankar arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, for a two-day visit to attend the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs, Abdulmajeed Al Smari, welcomed Jaishankar in Riyadh.

During his visit, S Jaishankar visited the Saudi National Museum and King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives in Riyadh.
In a post on X, he said, "Visited the Saudi National Museum and King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives in Riyadh. Brought out India's deep historical connect that now serves as a foundation to develop a strong contemporary relationship."
During his visit to Riyadh, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from GCC member countries, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.
In its release, the MEA stated, "India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, in areas including political, trade & investment, energy cooperation, cultural and people-to-people ties."
"The GCC region has emerged as a major trading partner for India and is home to a large Indian expatriate community, numbering around 8.9 million. The Foreign Ministers meeting will be an opportunity to review and deepen institutional cooperation between India and the GCC across various sectors," it added.
After concluding his visit to Riyadh, Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Germany for a two-day visit from September 10-11. He will thereafter travel to Switzerland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

