Friday, March 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence Ministry inks $248 mn deal for T-72 tank engines, tech transfer

Defence Ministry inks $248 mn deal for T-72 tank engines, tech transfer

The ministry said it has signed a contract worth USD 248 million (approximately Rs 2,156 crore) with Rosoboronexport (RoE) for the procurement of 1,000 HP engines for T-72 tanks

indigenous light tank Zorawar

T-72 tanks are the mainstay of the tank fleet of the Indian Army which is at present fitted with 780 HP engines. | Image: X@ani_digital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The defence ministry on Friday said it has inked a USD 248 million deal with Russia's Rosoboronexport for the procurement of engines for T-72 tanks.

The deal also includes the transfer of technology from the Russian defence major to the state-run Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (heavy vehicle factory) based at Avadi in Chennai.

The ministry said it has signed a contract worth USD 248 million (approximately Rs 2,156 crore) with Rosoboronexport (RoE) for the procurement of 1,000 HP engines for T-72 tanks "in fully formed, completely knocked down and semi-knocked down conditions."  "The deal also includes the transfer of technology (ToT) from RoE to Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited for integration and subsequent licensed production of engines under ToT to boost the Make in India initiative in the defence sector," it said.

 

T-72 tanks are the mainstay of the tank fleet of the Indian Army which is at present fitted with 780 HP engines.

"Equipping the existing fleet of T-72 tanks with 1000 HP engine will enhance the battlefield mobility and offensive capability of the Indian Army," the ministry said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay, Australia's Monash University develop sensor for toxic metals

fighter jet

IAF fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Panchkula, pilot ejects safely

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11 and 12, says MEA

India US Trade

India, US in process of advancing discussions on multi-sector BTA, says MEA

moscow

Russia warns of countermeasures to respond to EU 'militarisation' plans

Topics : Defence ministry defence deals T-90 tanks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon