IAF fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Panchkula, pilot ejects safely

IAF fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Panchkula, pilot ejects safely

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Friday in Haryana's Panchkula district, said IAF officials. 
 
The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie. 
 
The pilot ejected from the aircraft safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the accident. 
“A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot  maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force posted in their official X account.
 
 

A police official told news agency PTI that the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground and there was no loss of life or injury reported to anyone on the ground.
 
"The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district. The pilot ejected safely," SHO, Raipurrani in Panchkula district told PTI over the phone.  This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. 
  (With inputs from PTI)
 

Topics : Fighter plane Jaguar Haryana Indian Air Force

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

