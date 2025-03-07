PM Narendra Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11 and 12, says MEA

#MEABriefing || On the invitation of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to Mauritius on March 11 and 12, 2025, to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius, which falls on March 12: -MEA Spokesperson… pic.twitter.com/qkIjn83FuI— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 7, 2025
VIDEO | Speaking at the Mauritius' National Assembly, Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam (@Ramgoolam_Dr) said, "In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the independence of our country, I have great pleasure to inform the House, that following my invitation,… pic.twitter.com/chNqvXh6PH— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2025