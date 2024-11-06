Donald Trump to keep focus on illegal immigration, Quad, say experts

In his second stint in the White House, US President Donald Trump is expected to focus on tackling illegal immigration, while his opposition to legal immigration, including the H-1B visa programme, may be less pronounced, foreign policy experts believe. A Trump presidency is also expected to strengthen multilateral initiatives such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which includes India, former diplomats said.
"All countries are keen to attract highly qualified immigrants. Illegal immigration will be the main focus under Trump," said Neelam Deo, retired ambassador and co-founder of the foreign policy think tank Gateway House. The H-1B visa allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers for speciality occupations that require a bachelor’s degree or higher for high-skill jobs.
During Trump’s first presidency, there were efforts to restrict the H-1B visa programme by enforcing stricter eligibility requirements and more rigorous application reviews. Trump has previously described the H-1B visa as "very bad" and "unfair" to US workers. Historically, Indians have been the largest recipients of this visa.
Meanwhile, New Delhi may need to collaborate with Washington DC on the issue of Indians being among the largest groups of illegal immigrants apprehended at the United States’ southern border, Rajiv Bhatia, a former ambassador and distinguished fellow at Gateway House, pointed out.
Focus on Asia
American foreign policy on India will also be influenced by the new administration’s multifaceted focus on Asia, particularly through the four-nation Quad grouping. "We have to remember our recent history. The Quad received its first major push under President Trump when the first meeting of the foreign ministers of Quad nations took place. Once the new administration settles, it will start work on strengthening the partnership," Bhatia said. India will host the next Quad Leaders Summit in 2025.
Officially, the Quad was conceived in 2017 by the United States, India, Japan, and Australia as a platform for cooperation on shared security and other interests in the Indo-Pacific region. However, observers have noted that the forum’s main objective is to counter China’s military and economic influence in the region.
In 2022, incumbent US President Joe Biden launched the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) bloc, aiming to keep supply chains free of disruptions and establish trade rules, including on data localisation, e-commerce, and labour standards. Experts remain divided on whether Trump, known for his isolationist stance, will continue supporting the initiative.
However, new areas of cooperation introduced under Biden, such as the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) framework, are expected to remain a significant aspect of bilateral relations, Bhatia said. Trump may seek to leave his own mark on the framework, a key initiative of the Biden administration.
In Asia, Trump is expected to be preoccupied with trade tariffs, and India will need to closely monitor the new administration’s policies on foreign trade, particularly tariffs on imports from China, noted Deo, who has previously served as India’s consul general in New York.
Deo added that the US is likely to continue supporting the 'China-plus one' business strategy, which has gradually diverted investments to Vietnam and Bangladesh. Gaining momentum after the COVID pandemic, the strategy encourages US businesses to avoid focusing solely on China by investing in other developing economies such as India. "Trump is more unpredictable, and the policies announced by his administration are implemented faster," she stressed.
Regarding the personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, diplomats remain hopeful. "Our Prime Minister has shown in his past two terms that he can build relationships with all world leaders. President Trump has also recently issued a statement regarding Hindus in Bangladesh," she said.